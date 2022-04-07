Allen & Allen looking for its next class of Hometown Heroes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Allen & Allen is looking to honor its next class of Hometown Heroes.

Now through April 29, you can nominate someone worthy of recognition.

The law firm says a hometown hero is someone who has a commitment to service, care, compassion, community, and family.

“If you know somebody out there who’s doing something and looks like it’s really good for the community, just let us know because we’re happy to follow up and bring those people in and honor them,” Richard Armstrong said.

You can nominate someone online or at the Charlottesville office at the Dairy Market.

