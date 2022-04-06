Warmer Wednesday

Advertise With Us
By David Rogers
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -After early morning rain, conditions will be dry for the rest of the day. We’ll see a mix of clouds an sun today with above normal temperatures. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front that heads east into our region late tonight and Thursday. Expect steady rain during the day Thursday, and a few rumbles of thunder. Under an inch of rain can be expected. Conditions will turn cooler this weekend, with a fair amount of sunshine. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mix of clouds & sun, High: low 70s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, late rain & thunder, Low: low 50s

Thursday: Periods of rain & thunder, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, stray shower, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: mid 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: around 60...Low: upper 30s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: around 50

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: low 50s

