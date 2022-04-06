VSP investigating fatal Louisa County crash

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Louisa County.

VSP says the crash happened on South Spotswood Trail, near Valentine Mill Road, around 9:45 p.m. Monday, April 4. A 2001 Acura ran off the side of road and struck a tree.

The driver, 18-year-old Eric Ryan Lucas Hanner of Gordonsville, died at the scene. Authorities say he was not wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.