VSP investigating fatal Louisa County crash

Virginia State Police (FILE)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Louisa County.

VSP says the crash happened on South Spotswood Trail, near Valentine Mill Road, around 9:45 p.m. Monday, April 4. A 2001 Acura ran off the side of road and struck a tree.

The driver, 18-year-old Eric Ryan Lucas Hanner of Gordonsville, died at the scene. Authorities say he was not wearing a seat belt.

