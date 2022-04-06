Advertise With Us
Back On Track
VIA lacing up for a good cause Saturday, April 16

By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s time to lace up for a good cause.

The Virginia Institute of Autism is hosting its annual Run/Walk for Autism 5k on Saturday, April 16.

The event is open to everyone of all fitness levels and begins at Charlottesville High School.

“Participants will be able to go through the course, which is through the neighborhood around Charlottesville High School,” Rebecca Ellison with VIA said. “We’re just looking forward to having everybody come out and support those with Autism in our community.”

There will be a 1/4 mile kids’ race for children ages 3-12 beginning at 7:30 a.m. The 5K starts right after at 8 a.m.

Ellison says the goal is to raise $50,000.

If you would like to sign up for the 5K, click here to register.

