VDOT starting Afton Mountain stabilization April 11

AFTON, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Transportation says it will begin a project to shore up a section of Afton Mountain on April 11.

Rocks below the scenic overlook on Interstate 64, furthest up the mountain, were identified as problem spots.

Out of precaution, crews will stabilizing the mountainside.

This will cause the overlook on I-64 and Route 250 to be closed, and traffic on Rt. 250 will be split into two lanes.

“They’re dealing with a very steep slope, so all the work has got to be done from the top from that overlook on Interstate 64,” VDOT Spokesperson Lou Hatter said. “It’s going to take some time to do that correctly and to do it safely.”

The project is expected to be completed by the end of April.

No major traffic delays are expected.

