Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital seeing drop off in COVID-19

Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital
Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital
By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sentara Martha Jefferson says COVID-19 case numbers there have fallen off.

The hospital says in mid-March, it reported its longest streak of no new COVID-19 patients.

It’s an encouraging trend, but those with the hospital say they don’t think we are out of the woods just yet.

“There may be a subvariant and we have an increase number of patients come to us. We hope that those that are vaccinated have the immunity to ward that off, but we also know the stories from other countries like the UK, South Korea, where likely the BA.2 variant has come through those countries at a high rate,” said Stuart Hutter, the hospital’s infection preventionist.

Sentara says it is continuing to follow CDC guidance when it comes to wearing masks indoors and social distancing.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

(FILE)
Fluvanna Co. driver hit by a falling tree billed by VDOT
Capt. James T. Bellew
Soldier killed in Georgia helicopter crash from Charlottesville
(FILE)
Emergency SNAP allocations set to expire in April
Signs near Pollacks Branch warn people to stay away from contaminated water.
Elevated levels of E. coli found in Charlottesville waterway
Police investigating a shooting in the Fry's Spring neighborhood (FILE)
CPD: 2 charged in connection with Fry’s Spring Beach Club shooting

Latest News

Trey Sutton
Henrico community continues to pay their last respects to Officer Trey Sutton
After receiving grant, Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society holds ‘Race and Sports’ forum
After receiving grant, Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society hosts ‘Race and Sports’ forum
Solar panels on a residential roof.
LEAP’s ‘Solarize Virginia’ campaign hopes to help bring affordable solar panels to Commonwealth
Kate Fletcher arrived at the Lincoln Memorial
Virginia teacher runs 105 miles to Washington DC to help send students to college