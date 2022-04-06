Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital seeing drop off in COVID-19

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sentara Martha Jefferson says COVID-19 case numbers there have fallen off.

The hospital says in mid-March, it reported its longest streak of no new COVID-19 patients.

It’s an encouraging trend, but those with the hospital say they don’t think we are out of the woods just yet.

“There may be a subvariant and we have an increase number of patients come to us. We hope that those that are vaccinated have the immunity to ward that off, but we also know the stories from other countries like the UK, South Korea, where likely the BA.2 variant has come through those countries at a high rate,” said Stuart Hutter, the hospital’s infection preventionist.

Sentara says it is continuing to follow CDC guidance when it comes to wearing masks indoors and social distancing.

