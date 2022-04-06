Advertise With Us
New details in death of Charlottesville-area soldier at Fort Stewart

Capt. James T. Bellew
Capt. James T. Bellew(US Army)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There are new developments in the investigation surrounding the death of a Charlottesville native at Fort Stewart in Georgia.

The Army Times reports the helicopter crash that killed Captain James Bellew may have been no accident, and it is under criminal investigation.

A spokesperson for the 3rd Infantry Division tells the Army Times Capt. Bellew was the only person involved in the March 30 incident.

RELATED: Double helicopter crash at Fort Stewart was ‘not an accident’

