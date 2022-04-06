Late Night Showers, Isolated Storm. Rainy, Cooler Thursday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Another round of rain and possibly some weakening storms, arrives late tonight into early Thursday, ahead of an approaching cold front. Periods of rain, cloudy and cooler Thursday as this front pushes off to the east. Additional rain, generally a half, to less than an inch.

Some sunshine to start Friday, but more clouds will develop with some scattered showers around. A cooler weather stretch of days will take us through the late week and through the weekend. Saturday and Sunday - sun and clouds, highs in the cool 50s and overnight lows in the colder 30s. Temperatures will turn much milder by early next week.

Tonight: Turning cloudy, showers and possible storms, arrive after Midnight. Lows low to mid 50s.

Thursday: Rain at times, cloudy, cooler. Highs upper 50s to around 60. Lows 40s.

Friday: Variable clouds, spotty showers. Cooler. Highs mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows mid to upper 30s.

Saturday: Partly sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Lows low to mid 30s. Patchy frost possible.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, cool. Highs mid to upper 50s. Lows low 30s. Areas of frost.

Monday: Mostly sunny, milder. Highs near 70. Lows mid 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warmer. Highs mid to upper 70s. Lows low 50s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, warm. Highs upper 70s.

