Hotel coming to UVA Darden School of Business

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A boutique hotel is coming to the University of Virginia Darden School of Business.

“It’s going to serve our academic purposes at Darden, but also be an asset for the university and for the entire community of Charlottesville,” Darden School of Business Dean Scott Beardsley said Wednesday, April 6.

While crews chip away at turning the Inn at Darden into a new hotel, excitement builds for what’s to come next Spring.

“It will be a place where people can come together,” Beardsley said, “When we see everybody’s isolated and lonely and unable to go out, this is just going to be a great place to get together.”

The hotel is in partnership with Kimpton Properties. It will hold 199 rooms, an event space, as well two restaurants.

“Another key feature for everybody in the community is that there’ll be a five-acre botanical garden, and arboretum that will be accessible to anybody that wants to take a walk,” Beardsley said.

While on the grounds of the business school, the hotel will be open to anyone who wants to stay.

“I’m just really pleased that the way we’ll be able to bring people together from different parts of the university, but also the community in the world, to bring them to Charlottesville and have a great, have a great experience,” Beardsley said.

