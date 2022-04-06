Advertise With Us
Henrico police officer laid to rest one week after multi-vehicle crash

Trey Sutton
Trey Sutton(Henrico County Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A final salute for fallen Henrico Police Officer Trey Sutton. Community members and loved ones gathered to pay their last respects in a memorial service one week after Sutton’s death.

The service is being live-streamed Henrico County’s YouTube:

Officer Sutton was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Route 301 at the intersection of Chamberlayne Road and Wilkinson Road.

Henrico community continues to pay their last respects to Officer Trey Sutton

His friends from the police academy say he was the kind of person who was always looking out for others and Henrico Police said he was their brother the second he put on the uniform.

Friends remember fallen Henrico police officer

Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered flags to fly at half-staff in honor of Officer Sutton. Flags will be lowered until sunset Wednesday night.

