Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Easter Egg Hunts for all, thanks to Come As You Are Cville

By Dominga Murray
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Come As You Are Cville is working to make Easter extra special for children.

“So we’re going to the five neighborhoods that we visit on a monthly basis and we’re just bringing some fun to the neighborhoods,” Tristan Kabesa, the nonprofit’s founder, said.

Friendship Court, Riverside Avenue, Hardy Drive, Michie Drive, and Prospect Avenue apartments are some of CAYA’s focus areas. It brings free clothes, cookouts, and now it’s planning an Easter egg hunt.

“A lot of us think it’s just Easter, they’re just getting eggs, but most of these children that we serve in these communities don’t have the opportunities to just even have an Easter basket on this holiday. So it’s very special for us to be able to share this with them,” Kabesa said.

The hunt is on April 17. First, CAYA needs volunteers. People will help stuff eggs and hide them in the different neighborhoods.

“When you think Easter you just think Easter egg hunt, but this time we’re bringing toys, as well,” Kabesa said.

He says the organization’s leaders want to bring joy to children in Charlottesville and Albemarle County. Easy-bake ovens, flying drones, and puzzles are all on the giveaway list.

If you’d like to donate, click here or to volunteer, email: info@comeasyouarecville.org

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

(FILE)
Fluvanna Co. driver hit by a falling tree billed by VDOT
Capt. James T. Bellew
Soldier killed in Georgia helicopter crash from Charlottesville
(FILE)
Emergency SNAP allocations set to expire in April
Signs near Pollacks Branch warn people to stay away from contaminated water.
Elevated levels of E. coli found in Charlottesville waterway
Police investigating a shooting in the Fry's Spring neighborhood (FILE)
CPD: 2 charged in connection with Fry’s Spring Beach Club shooting

Latest News

Trey Sutton
‘Trey, we will now carry the flame’: Henrico police officer laid to rest one week after multi-vehicle crash
Darden School of Business hotel
Hotel coming to UVA Darden School of Business
Sen. Tim Kaine
Sen. Kaine weighing in on issues in Washington, D.C.
Virginia Institute of Autism
VIA lacing up for a good cause Saturday, April 16