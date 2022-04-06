Easter Egg Hunts for all, thanks to Come As You Are Cville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Come As You Are Cville is working to make Easter extra special for children.

“So we’re going to the five neighborhoods that we visit on a monthly basis and we’re just bringing some fun to the neighborhoods,” Tristan Kabesa, the nonprofit’s founder, said.

Friendship Court, Riverside Avenue, Hardy Drive, Michie Drive, and Prospect Avenue apartments are some of CAYA’s focus areas. It brings free clothes, cookouts, and now it’s planning an Easter egg hunt.

“A lot of us think it’s just Easter, they’re just getting eggs, but most of these children that we serve in these communities don’t have the opportunities to just even have an Easter basket on this holiday. So it’s very special for us to be able to share this with them,” Kabesa said.

The hunt is on April 17. First, CAYA needs volunteers. People will help stuff eggs and hide them in the different neighborhoods.

“When you think Easter you just think Easter egg hunt, but this time we’re bringing toys, as well,” Kabesa said.

He says the organization’s leaders want to bring joy to children in Charlottesville and Albemarle County. Easy-bake ovens, flying drones, and puzzles are all on the giveaway list.

If you’d like to donate, click here or to volunteer, email: info@comeasyouarecville.org

