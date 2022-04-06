Early drizzle and warmer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Soaking rain has tracked northeast. Areas of drizzle and fog will lift as we go through the early morning hours. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun today, with warmer temperatures. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front to our west. Rain and thunder will develop late tonight and throughout the day Thursday. Another .5-1″ of rain is possible. Conditions begin to cool for the late week and weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Morning drizzle & fog, mix of clouds & sun, High: low 70s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, late rain & thunder, Low: low 50s

Thursday: Periods of rain & thunder, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, stray shower, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: mid 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: around 60...Low: upper 30s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: around 50

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: low 50s

