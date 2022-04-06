Charlottesville looking for feedback on playground projects

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two Charlottesville parks are set to get new playgrounds and the city wants to hear your input.

Meade Park and Belmont Park are replacing the current playgrounds with new models. There’s an open survey with choices of playground options for the two parks.

Charlottesville Parks & Recreation says its important to get feedback on the options.

“The City of Charlottesville doesn’t want to put a playground in there and just say, ‘Here you go,’” Two Bears Burgos said. “We want to be able to have choices, we want to see what they look like, and these were the choices that were left that were ideal for their location.”

The survey is open through April 22.

Click here to access the surveys.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.