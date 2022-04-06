Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Charlottesville looking for feedback on playground projects

By Andrew Webb
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two Charlottesville parks are set to get new playgrounds and the city wants to hear your input.

Meade Park and Belmont Park are replacing the current playgrounds with new models. There’s an open survey with choices of playground options for the two parks.

Charlottesville Parks & Recreation says its important to get feedback on the options.

“The City of Charlottesville doesn’t want to put a playground in there and just say, ‘Here you go,’” Two Bears Burgos said. “We want to be able to have choices, we want to see what they look like, and these were the choices that were left that were ideal for their location.”

The survey is open through April 22.

Click here to access the surveys.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

(FILE)
Fluvanna Co. driver hit by a falling tree billed by VDOT
Capt. James T. Bellew
Soldier killed in Georgia helicopter crash from Charlottesville
(FILE)
Emergency SNAP allocations set to expire in April
Signs near Pollacks Branch warn people to stay away from contaminated water.
Elevated levels of E. coli found in Charlottesville waterway
Police investigating a shooting in the Fry's Spring neighborhood (FILE)
CPD: 2 charged in connection with Fry’s Spring Beach Club shooting

Latest News

Trey Sutton
‘Trey, we will now carry the flame’: Henrico police officer laid to rest one week after multi-vehicle crash
(FILE)
Easter Egg Hunts for all, thanks to Come As You Are Cville
Darden School of Business hotel
Hotel coming to UVA Darden School of Business
Sen. Tim Kaine
Sen. Kaine weighing in on issues in Washington, D.C.
Virginia Institute of Autism
VIA lacing up for a good cause Saturday, April 16