Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

After receiving grant, Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society hosts ‘Race and Sports’ forum

After receiving grant, Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society holds ‘Race and Sports’ forum
After receiving grant, Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society holds ‘Race and Sports’ forum(WVIR)
By Max Marcilla
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After receiving a grant for its ‘Race and Sports’ oral history project, the Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society is sharing some of the voices that will be featured.

Tuesday evening, a Zoom panel was held with multiple athletes from the 1960s in Charlottesville who played during periods of success on the gridiron and diamond at Lane and Burley High Schools.

They discussed desegregation and whether sports were truly “the great equalizer”.

“It didn’t foster types of relationships outside of sports necessarily, or even in the classrooms to be honest with you, because a lot of the classrooms were still segregated,” Kent Merritt, a former high school athlete, said.

But Merritt did say that when it was game time, everyone -- regardless of race -- came together and showed camaraderie, because no one likes to lose.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

(FILE)
Fluvanna Co. driver hit by a falling tree billed by VDOT
Capt. James T. Bellew
Soldier killed in Georgia helicopter crash from Charlottesville
(FILE)
Emergency SNAP allocations set to expire in April
Signs near Pollacks Branch warn people to stay away from contaminated water.
Elevated levels of E. coli found in Charlottesville waterway
Police investigating a shooting in the Fry's Spring neighborhood (FILE)
CPD: 2 charged in connection with Fry’s Spring Beach Club shooting

Latest News

Trey Sutton
Henrico community continues to pay their last respects to Officer Trey Sutton
Solar panels on a residential roof.
LEAP’s ‘Solarize Virginia’ campaign hopes to help bring affordable solar panels to Commonwealth
Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital
Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital seeing drop off in COVID-19
Kate Fletcher arrived at the Lincoln Memorial
Virginia teacher runs 105 miles to Washington DC to help send students to college