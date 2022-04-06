After receiving grant, Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society hosts ‘Race and Sports’ forum

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After receiving a grant for its ‘Race and Sports’ oral history project, the Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society is sharing some of the voices that will be featured.

Tuesday evening, a Zoom panel was held with multiple athletes from the 1960s in Charlottesville who played during periods of success on the gridiron and diamond at Lane and Burley High Schools.

They discussed desegregation and whether sports were truly “the great equalizer”.

“It didn’t foster types of relationships outside of sports necessarily, or even in the classrooms to be honest with you, because a lot of the classrooms were still segregated,” Kent Merritt, a former high school athlete, said.

But Merritt did say that when it was game time, everyone -- regardless of race -- came together and showed camaraderie, because no one likes to lose.

