11 students awarded college scholarships by the Emily Couric Leadership Forum

By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Emily Couric Leadership Forum says it is awarding a record $250,000 in college scholarships.

ECLF announced Wednesday, April 6, that 11 high school seniors will receive scholarships ranging from $18,000 to $50,000.

Kaymin Hester of Charlottesville High School will receive $50,000, while Katharina Ravichandran of Albemarle High School is being awarded $38,000.

The other nine scholarship winners, each receiving $18,000 are:

  • Abbey Ellerglick, Renaissance School
  • Hannah Laufer, St. Anne’s-Belfield School
  • Bailey Logan, Monticello High School
  • Anneka Myers, Community Lab School
  • Riley Perrault, The Covenant School
  • Darrah Sheehan, Western Albemarle High School
  • Noelle Straka, Regents School
  • Iris Susen, Tandem Friends School
  • Delaney J. White, Miller School of Albemarle

An awards event is set to be held Monday, April 11.

Donations can be made at www.emilycouricleader-shipforum.org.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

