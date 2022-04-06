11 students awarded college scholarships by the Emily Couric Leadership Forum
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Emily Couric Leadership Forum says it is awarding a record $250,000 in college scholarships.
ECLF announced Wednesday, April 6, that 11 high school seniors will receive scholarships ranging from $18,000 to $50,000.
Kaymin Hester of Charlottesville High School will receive $50,000, while Katharina Ravichandran of Albemarle High School is being awarded $38,000.
The other nine scholarship winners, each receiving $18,000 are:
- Abbey Ellerglick, Renaissance School
- Hannah Laufer, St. Anne’s-Belfield School
- Bailey Logan, Monticello High School
- Anneka Myers, Community Lab School
- Riley Perrault, The Covenant School
- Darrah Sheehan, Western Albemarle High School
- Noelle Straka, Regents School
- Iris Susen, Tandem Friends School
- Delaney J. White, Miller School of Albemarle
An awards event is set to be held Monday, April 11.
Donations can be made at www.emilycouricleader-shipforum.org.
