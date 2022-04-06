11 students awarded college scholarships by the Emily Couric Leadership Forum

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Emily Couric Leadership Forum says it is awarding a record $250,000 in college scholarships.

ECLF announced Wednesday, April 6, that 11 high school seniors will receive scholarships ranging from $18,000 to $50,000.

Kaymin Hester of Charlottesville High School will receive $50,000, while Katharina Ravichandran of Albemarle High School is being awarded $38,000.

The other nine scholarship winners, each receiving $18,000 are:

Abbey Ellerglick, Renaissance School

Hannah Laufer, St. Anne’s-Belfield School

Bailey Logan, Monticello High School

Anneka Myers, Community Lab School

Riley Perrault, The Covenant School

Darrah Sheehan, Western Albemarle High School

Noelle Straka, Regents School

Iris Susen, Tandem Friends School

Delaney J. White, Miller School of Albemarle

An awards event is set to be held Monday, April 11.

Donations can be made at www.emilycouricleader-shipforum.org.

