Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Ye no longer performing at Coachella

This April 20, 2019 file photo shows Kanye West performing at the Coachella Music & Arts...
This April 20, 2019 file photo shows Kanye West performing at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival in Indio, California.(Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:58 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Ye, who changed his name from Kanye West, will no longer be performing at Coachella this month.

Ye had been set to be one of the headliners at the upcoming music festival, along with Billie Eilish and Harry Styles.

A source close to the rapper said Ye did not want to take the stage amid his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

Ye has also been in a feud with “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah. He was suspended from Instagram for 24 hours after posting a racial slur aimed at Noah, who is South African.

According to multiple sources, Ye’s performance at Sunday’s Grammy Awards was canceled. He did not attend the event, but he did win two Grammys.

Coachella is held over two weekends at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. This year, it’s set to take place April 15-17 and April 22-24.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Fluvanna Co. driver hit by a falling tree billed by VDOT
Capt. James T. Bellew
Soldier killed in Georgia helicopter crash from Charlottesville
(FILE)
Emergency SNAP allocations set to expire in April
Police investigating a shooting in the Fry's Spring neighborhood (FILE)
CPD: 2 charged in connection with Fry’s Spring Beach Club shooting
Signs near Pollacks Branch warn people to stay away from contaminated water.
Elevated levels of E. coli found in Charlottesville waterway

Latest News

FILE - Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a U.S. Circuit Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the...
Senate poised to confirm Jackson to Supreme Court
Federal Reserve officials are signaling they will take a more aggressive approach to fighting...
Congress works to lower gas prices as Fed signals rates hike
Tanya Nedashkivs'ka, 57, mourns the death of her husband, killed in Bucha, on the outskirts of...
Ukraine seeks arms from NATO as fight looms on eastern front
The "aggressive" female fox captured on Capital Hill has been humanely euthanized and tested...
Fox that bit 9 people near Capitol Hill tests positive for rabies
An Iowa man who died in 2013 has been linked to the killings of three female motel clerks and...
Murderer of 3 women identified by DNA after 30-year investigation