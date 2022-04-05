Two years and $80k later, Scottsville has conservation wetlands

SCOTTSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An area of wetlands near the James River, between Scottsville’s levee walk and the old Hyosung tire plant, is now conserved land.

The town has worked for two years, and roughly $80,000 in grant money, to get these 18 acres of wetland preserved.

Now, it’s open to explore.

“We know about the importance of flood control and environmental sustainability is very important to folks in town,” Scottsville Town Administrator Matt Lawless said Monday, April 4.

The land also works as flood control.

“This area has trees and grasses that can absorb a lot of that storm water. It protects the river from runoff and helps keep the water cleaner, and it also absorbs some of that river rise flood water to protect other more vulnerable areas,” Lawless said. “At the moment, the habitat preservation is the most important thing, and the biodiversity really is important.”

More work is still to be done to fully open the site, though.

“It’s been neglected for many years and doesn’t have trails in it, so it’ll be some time before we can open it up to the public fully, but it is legally available for hikers now,” Lawless said.

The next step is to carve out walking trails and apply for more grants.

