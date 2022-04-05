Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Rep. Spanberger introduces new trucker bill

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - 7th District Representative Abigail Spanberger is introducing a new bill to help fix the shortage of truck drivers in Virginia.

America had 80,000 less truck drivers than usual in 2021, which impacted supply chains.

Spanberger’s bill would give new truck drivers a tax credit and experienced drivers a financial incentive to continue.

“In order for us to really combat the the shortages, the supply chain disruptions, and the rising costs that families and businesses have been facing, we need to attract and retain more-skilled drivers to the American trucking industry,” the representative said.

The Strengthening Supply Chains Through Truck Driver Incentives Act is a bipartisan effort in collaboration with Rep. Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

(FILE)
Fluvanna Co. driver hit by a falling tree billed by VDOT
Capt. James T. Bellew
Soldier killed in Georgia helicopter crash from Charlottesville
(FILE)
Emergency SNAP allocations set to expire in April
Signs near Pollacks Branch warn people to stay away from contaminated water.
Elevated levels of E. coli found in Charlottesville waterway
Police investigating a shooting in the Fry's Spring neighborhood (FILE)
CPD: 2 charged in connection with Fry’s Spring Beach Club shooting

Latest News

Trey Sutton
Henrico community continues to pay their last respects to Officer Trey Sutton
After receiving grant, Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society holds ‘Race and Sports’ forum
After receiving grant, Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society hosts ‘Race and Sports’ forum
Solar panels on a residential roof.
LEAP’s ‘Solarize Virginia’ campaign hopes to help bring affordable solar panels to Commonwealth
Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital
Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital seeing drop off in COVID-19
Kate Fletcher arrived at the Lincoln Memorial
Virginia teacher runs 105 miles to Washington DC to help send students to college