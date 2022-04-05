Rainy Night. Warmer Wednesday. More Showers Thursday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Widespread rain tonight, some heavy at times. Some rumbles of thunder possible. Rain tapering off by Wednesday morning with areas of fog. Rain amounts of a half to over one inch expected. A break between storms, for much of Wednesday and the warmest day of the week. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Late Wednesday night into Thursday, a cold front will approach and move across the Mid-Atlantic region. Showers and a few storms during this time. A few weakening storms near Midnight, could produce some gusty winds. Cooler with additional showers around Thursday.

Even cooler, Friday, with some showers still possible. This weekend, sun and clouds, highs in the cool 50s and overnight lows in the colder 30s.

Tonight: Rain, some heavy at times. Areas of fog late. Lows 50s.

Wednesday: Early rain ends. Partial clearing and warmer. Highs in the low to mid 70s. A shower/storm risk late Wednesday overnight. Lows in the 50s.

Thursday: Showers, possible storms. Mostly cloudy, cooler. Highs in the low 60s. Lows 40s.

Friday: Variable clouds, spotty showers. Cooler. Highs mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows upper 30s.

Saturday: Partly sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Lows low to mid to upper 30s. Patchy frost possible.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 50s to near 60. Lows 30s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, milder. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warmer. Highs upper 70s to around 80.

