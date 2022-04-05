More needed on the way

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -After a few morning showers, conditions have dried. Clouds will stay in place for the rest of the day. Keep the umbrella close, more rain is expected. Tonight some of rain rain will be steady at times with a few rumbles of thunder. Wednesday is expected to be the warmest day of the week with a mix of clouds and sunshine. A cold front will approach the region Thursday, delivering more rain and thunder. Temperatures will cool as we go into the weekend, with a fair amount of sunshine. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Cloudy skies, High: mid 60s

Tonight: rain, steady at times & rumbles of thunder, Low: low 50s

Wednesday: Mix of clouds & sun, High: low 70s...Low: mid 50s

Thursday: Periods of rain & thunder, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, stray shower, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: mid 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

