Katharine Fletcher completes 105 mile run to Washington D.C.

By Andrew Webb
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Louisa County High School teacher Katharine Fletcher has completed her 105 mile run to Washington D.C.

“There were times where I was really doubting myself, where I was afraid that I wouldn’t make it here,” Fletcher said Tuesday, April 5.

She ran for over 24 hours, leaving LCHS early Monday to the Capitol Reflecting Pool by Tuesday afternoon.

“To actually be right here at the Reflecting Pool, despite all those doubts and fears, is definitely an emotional moment,” the teacher said.

This was part of Fletcher’s sixth Lion Pride Run, which raises scholarship money for the students at the high school. So far this year, she has raised more tan $40,000.

“I know so many of the kids who’ve received the scholarships. I’ve taught so many of them,” she said.

RELATED: Teacher fundraising by running from LCHS to Washington D.C.

