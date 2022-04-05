Henrico community continues to pay their last respects Officer Trey Sutton

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico community continues to pay their last respects to 24-year-old Officer Trey Sutton.

Sutton was killed in a three-vehicle crash on March 30th, that sent two others to the hospital with serious injuries. Henrico Police said the officers were coming from a service call when a Dodge pick-up heading south on Chamberlayne Avenue collided with the police cruiser heading west on Wilkinson Road.

To honor his memory, Henrico police and Sutton’s family have planned events to honor a man they said was dedicated to service:

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 5th from 5-8 p.m. at the Victory Tabernacle Church on Genito Road. The viewing is open to the public, and all are welcome to attend.

memorial service will be held on Wednesday, April 6th at 11 a.m at the Victory Tabernacle Church. The service is open to the public, and all are welcome to attend.

Officer Sutton will be interred at Merchants Hope Memorial Garden in Prince George after the service. It is 45 minutes away, and carpooling is encouraged as it is also open to the public.

Sutton, who joined Henrico police in June 2021, graduated from the police academy in February and was training in the department’s patrol bureau at the time of the crash.

A prayer vigil was held in his honor on Monday night. Close friends, families, and fellow officers told stories of Officer Sutton’s life.

He is described as a kind and confident man who dedicated his life to serving others.

Officer Greg Petrohovich was also seriously injured in the crash and is still recovering. The Henrico Police Foundation (HPF) is prepared to accept and distribute donations made on behalf of Officer Sutton or Officer Petrohovich.

The memorial service will also be live-streamed on the county’s YouTube page.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.