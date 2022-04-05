Advertise With Us
Gov. Youngkin extends to-go cocktails until 2024

By Isabel Cleary
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - You may not have to say goodbye to that to-go mimosa along with brunch just yet.

Governor Glenn Youngkin recently signed two bills into law that allow to-go cocktails in Virginia until July 1, 2024.

For restaurants like Firefly in Charlottesville, this adds an extra source of revenue.

“Every little bit helps. So you know we’ve been through kind of some craziness the past couple of years, so it’s been great to add that extra revenue source to have people being able to take their drinks off site,” Owner and General Manager Melissa Meece said Tuesday, April 5.

The process is still the same: People who order to-go drinks for pick up will be IDed when they get their order, and if they get delivery, will be IDed by the delivery driver.

