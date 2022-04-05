Missing 3-year-old from Washington state found safe
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 7:02 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 5, 2022 at 9:52 AM EDT
(Gray News) - Faith Collins, 3, has been found safe after being abducted when a person stole her mother’s car in Washington state, according to Bothell Police Department.
An Amber Alert for the child was issued early Tuesday morning when her mother found her car was stolen with Faith inside.
Police are investigating the case and there is no suspect information at this time.
