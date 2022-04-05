Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society receives $75K grant for project

Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society (FILE)
By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society is getting $75,000 to help fund “Race and Sports: Stories from the Desegregation of Local Public School Athletics.”

The oral history project will shares the stories of former student-athletes that played sports in the Charlottesville-area during desegregation.

ACHS is planning on conducting between 60-70 different interviews with former student-athletes from 1954 to 1974.

“The people who can tell these stories that are around now have an important story to tell and we want to document them,” ACHS Executive Director Tom Chapman said.

The goal is to create an interactive website and documentary.

“How does sports fit into the larger story of desegregation in our area? Did it make it easier for folks, as they were on sports teams and rooting for sports teams, and really, cheering toward a common goal?” Lorenzo Dickerson, a filmmaker working on the project, said.

ACHS is hosting a public event with two former high school athletes - Garwin DeBerry and George Foussekis - Tuesday, April 5, at 7 p.m.

