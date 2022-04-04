Unsettled Weather Pattern Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A quick rise in temperature today. Many areas started near or below freezing. Sunshine gave way to a mostly cloudy sky. Some hazy breaks of sun and milder conditions this afternoon. Not as cold overnight. A passing shower during the day Tuesday. Widespread rain is expected Tuesday night into very early Wednesday. Some clearing and warmer Wednesday afternoon. The warmest day of the week, with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Another cold front sweeps east Wednesday night into Thursday morning with some showers and possibly a thunderstorm. As of now, the overall severe weather risk looks to be to our south and east. It depends on the timing of the cold front. The best gusty thunderstorm risk is for the I-95 corridor and east Thursday. Keep checking back for updates.

Cooler temperatures and a few spotty showers still possible Friday. Below average temperatures ahead for the weekend.

Trending much warmer next week.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Light south breeze.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. A passing shower chance during the day. Widespread rain arrives later in the day and mainly Tuesday night. Highs upper 60s to low 70s. Lows mid 50s.

Wednesday: Early rain exits. Clearing and warmer. Highs in the low to mid 70s. A shower/storm risk Wednesday overnight. Lows in the 50s.

Thursday: Shower/storm chance. Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows 40s.

Friday: Variable clouds, spotty showers. Cooler. Highs mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows near 40 degrees.

Saturday: Partly sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Lows low to mid to upper 30s. Patchy frost possible.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 50s.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

