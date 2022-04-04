PVCC hosting open community forums for new school President

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Piedmont Virginia Community College is opening up forums to help select its next president.

Students, faculty, and the public will have the chance to meet each candidate.

Doctor Patrick Tompkins is set to visit from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at PVCC’s main stage theatre Tuesday, April 5.

“It’s a really important part of the interview process, and being able to interact with and engage with each of the candidates is, is it’s critical, and it’s important. Our next leader is in that group of folks,” PVCC Spokesperson Susian Brooks said.

Forums are also scheduled for April 7, 12, and 15.

