Members of the medical community are reimagining care

By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Members of the medical community in Charlottesville and Albemarle County are coming together to reimagine care.

Author Kate Bowler used her experience with cancer to offer advice to doctors and nurses during a virtual conversation Monday, April 4.

“These are very emotionally expensive jobs and emotionally expensive postures towards life, so the fact that you all are not skipping any of it, but choosing to wade into the deep with all of us who kind of just got thrown into the deep end, to me, is the beauty of an interdependence that I did not want but completely rely on,” Bowler said.

Medical experts, like UVA Health’s Doctor Taison Bell, spoke about their experience balancing work life when it comes to dealing with very ill patients during the webinar, as well.

