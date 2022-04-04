Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Lumen runs into delays with broadband projects

By Isabel Cleary
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Supply chain issues are delaying broadband expansion in Albemarle County.

CenturyLink/Lumen Technologies is working to expand internet access, but three projects are running into issues.

Snow Hill Lane has been delayed until April 15. Two others - Gilbert Station Road and Advance Mills and Fray Road - are now set to launch at the end of June.

“We understand that we’re not always going to be able to employ, you know, to be able to plan ahead for every contingency. We certainly do, but there are items that will be outside of our control, despite even our best efforts to work throughout those to get them resolved,” Trish Stipanovich with Lumen said Monday, April 4.

Lumen issued the following statement:

“When our engineering team designs for a build, things that might affect timelines are taken into consideration. We do our best to plan ahead but surprises still happen. Locally, we’ve encountered material shortages caused by global supply chain issues, as well as faced delays caused by buried water line locate issues. We’re committed to expediting the completion of this project and we appreciate your patience.”

These dates are not set in stone and could move forward or back as supplies comes in.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

