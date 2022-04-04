Lake Monticello planning to start new policing model

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Lake Monticello community is making some changes to its police force.

It’s starting what it’s calling a new “hybrid” law enforcement plan. Management says private security contractors will soon be working alongside Lake Monticello’s current police and security teams.

“We’re looking to make some changes here, which hopefully are more robust and best for the community’s safety and security over all,” Lake Monticello General Manager Tom Schauder said Monday, April 4.

Allied Universal Security workers could be starting within the next four to six weeks. This comes in the wake of Lake Monticello grappling with law enforcement staffing shortages since last fall.

Schauder says the police force will not be completely dissolved, but there will be some changes.

“That negotiation will look into our main gate attendants, roving patrol, maybe some water safety, and we may be restructuring a little bit. So if and when we bring in the outsource company in some form or fashion, any jobs that would be replaced, the current employees would be given an opportunity to be hired with that new firm,” he said.

The decision for the hybrid plan was not up for public vote since member fees will not be changing. Management said in a press release Friday, April 1, that a dues increase is not necessary since it will “stay within the 2022 budget by not filling the three empty police positions.”

Schaduer noted Lake Monticello did have several board meetings and town halls on the staffing shortage prior to this decision. He said the community will continue to get input from residents and staff.

