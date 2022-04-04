Advertise With Us
Gov. Youngkin signs Del. Bell’s bill helping prevent animal cruelty

Delegate Rob Bell behind Governor Glenn Youngkin as signing new laws.
By Madison McNamee
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Some of Virginia’s four-legged friends are getting extra legislative protections.

Governor Glenn Youngkin signed five bills into law Monday, April 4 all aimed at preventing animal cruelty.

One of these bills came out of Albemarle County: 58th District Delegate Rob Bell introduced House Bill 1350, which put rules on breeders regardless of whether a dog or cat is going to be used for research or as a companion.

Del. Bell says the idea stemmed from Envigo, which mistreated beagles used for research in Cumberland County.

“When you write a bill, it’s gonna apply to more than just the person you’re seeing in your head,” Bell said. “So when people say it, does it affect them, it might. It will also affect other breeders, commercial breeders in the future.”

“It allows not just us, but I think the Virginia community that really, truly loves animals the ability to ensure that there’s going to be accountability,” Molly Armus with the Virginia Humane Society said.

Bell’s measure made it so all dogs and cats have to be bred following the Animal Welfare Act. He says before this, there was a loophole in the old law for those breeding for research.

“A dog is a dog and the ultimate purpose is not what’s important,” Bell said. “You need to be complying with the rules.”

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

