CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department says two people are charged in connection with a shooting at the Fry’s Spring Beach Club.

CPD announced Monday, April 4, that it believes there were multiple shooters. Also, 23-year-old Rymese Tremaine Walker and 25-year-old Miracle Octayvis Sims are both facing a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Sims is also charged with unlawful possession of a machine gun.

Officers were called out the club back on March 20. CPD says lots of evidence was recovered at the scene, multiple witness identified, and that several vehicles had been struck by gunfire. Additionally, two men sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The police department says it has identified persons of interest, and that additional charges are pending.

RELATED: CPD: 2 charged in connection with Fry’s Spring Beach Club shooting

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.