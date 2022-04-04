Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

CPD: 2 charged in connection with Fry’s Spring Beach Club shooting

Police investigating a shooting in the Fry's Spring neighborhood (FILE)
Police investigating a shooting in the Fry's Spring neighborhood (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department says two people are charged in connection with a shooting at the Fry’s Spring Beach Club.

CPD announced Monday, April 4, that it believes there were multiple shooters. Also, 23-year-old Rymese Tremaine Walker and 25-year-old Miracle Octayvis Sims are both facing a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Sims is also charged with unlawful possession of a machine gun.

Officers were called out the club back on March 20. CPD says lots of evidence was recovered at the scene, multiple witness identified, and that several vehicles had been struck by gunfire. Additionally, two men sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The police department says it has identified persons of interest, and that additional charges are pending.

RELATED: CPD: 2 charged in connection with Fry’s Spring Beach Club shooting

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

(FILE)
Fluvanna Co. driver hit by a falling tree billed by VDOT
Capt. James T. Bellew
Soldier killed in Georgia helicopter crash from Charlottesville
Outside of the UVA Medical Center (FILE)
UVA Health weighs in on timing for next booster
Anderson Street in Charlottesville
CPD: Man in critical condition after being shot
Statue in Orange County
Protestors gather outside of Orange County Courthouse

Latest News

Students at PVCC walking
PVCC hosting open community forums for new school President
Delegate Rob Bell behind Governor Glenn Youngkin as signing new laws.
Gov. Youngkin signs Del. Bell’s bill helping prevent animal cruelty
(FILE)
Lake Monticello planning to start new policing model
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank (FILE)
Martin’s donates 250 hams to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank