Best Rain Chances Tuesday Night. More April Showers and Storms This Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Clouds thicken tonight and not as cold. Some light passing showers Tuesday morning, as a warm front lifts north. Much of the day, mostly cloudy, mild and dry. By Tuesday night, more widespread rain will move across the region, into early Wednesday morning. Rain amounts of a half to over one inch expected.

A break between storms, for much of Wednesday and the warmest day of the week. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Late Wednesday night into Thursday, a cold front will approach and move across the Mid-Atlantic region. Showers and possibly some storms during this time As of now, the overall severe weather risk looks to be to our south and east. It depends on the timing of the cold front. The best gusty thunderstorm risk is for the I-95 corridor and east Thursday. Keep checking back for updates.

A cooler weather pattern Friday, with some showers still possible. Cooler temperatures will take us thorugh the weekend.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, not as cold. Lows in the 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, mild A few passing showers in the morning. Widespread rain by Tuesday night. Highs upper 60s to low 70s. Lows mid 50s.

Wednesday: Early rain ends. Clearing and warmer. Highs in the low to mid 70s. A shower/storm risk Wednesday overnight. Lows in the 50s.

Thursday: Shower/storm chance. Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows 40s.

Friday: Variable clouds, spotty showers. Cooler. Highs mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows upper 30s.

Saturday: Partly sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Lows low to mid to upper 30s. Patchy frost possible.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 50s. Lows 30s.

Monday: Sun and clouds, milder. Highs low 70s.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.