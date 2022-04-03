Advertise With Us
UVA softball falls 7-2; Cavaliers swept by No. 2 FSU

Arizona Ritchie recorded the first hit and scored the first run in the history of Palmer Park.
Arizona Ritchie recorded the first hit and scored the first run in the history of Palmer Park.(WVIR)
By Mike Shiers
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia softball team put runs on the board for the first time in the series, but the Cavaliers weren’t able to avoid the sweep, as UVA lost 7-2 against No. 2 Florida State on Sunday at Palmer Park.

After winning the first two games by identical scores of 9-0, the Seminoles jumped out to a 4-0 lead in Game Three.

Freshman Kailyn Jones doubled home Katie Goldberg to get UVA on the board in the bottom of the 5th inning, and Tori Gilbert blasted her 10th home run of the season in the 6th, but the ‘Hoos were unable to come all the way back.

Virginia (21-16, 8-4 ACC) will be back in action at home against James Madison on Wednesday.

