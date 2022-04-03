UVA football practices on ‘sacred ground’ at Scott Stadium

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia football team was on the field at Scott Stadium on Saturday morning.

The Cavaliers are in their second week of spring practice, and new head coach Tony Elliott was running the team through various drills.

Elliott has expressed a desire to be an up-tempo team, and the players were hustling from station-to-station.

Saturday’s practice was the sixth of the spring for the Cavaliers, and their second at Scott Stadium.

Elliott says whether its Gameday or practice, it’s different being on the field at Scott.

“We’re on sacred ground,” says Elliott. “There’s a lot of former players who have blood, sweat, and tears equity on that field. When we step on the grass at Scott Stadium, there’s a certain standard that we got to play to. It’s really starting to settle in, and become real for me.”

The UVA Spring Game is scheduled to take place on April 23rd at Scott Stadium.

