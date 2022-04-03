No. 2 Virginia baseball earns ACC series victory with 18-9 win against No. 22 Georgia Tech

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia baseball team earned another ACC series victory on Sunday, as the 4th ranked Cavaliers defeated #22 Georgia Tech 18-9 at Disharoon Park.

The big inning came in the fourth, as UVA scored ten runs.

Virginia sent fifteen batters to the plate in the 4th, and they had seven hits.

Max Cotier and Casey Saucke each had two his in the inning, and a combined five RBI.

“It was definitely really important against a team like Georgia Tech,” says Cotier. “They can really hit, so it was important for us to keep tacking on. They always say, ‘hitting is contagious,’ and it was pretty contagious that inning.”

Head coach Brian O’Connor says, “That’s how you have big innings. Guys don’t waste at-bat’s, and they step up and pass the baton to the next player. That shows the ability and depth of our lineup, to be able to continue to have big innings like that.”

The ten runs are the most the ‘Hoos have scored in a single inning since tallying eleven against VMI in 2016.

Jake Gelof went 3-for-6 with 3-RBI and 3-runs scored, and the sophomore also hit his 14th home run of the year.

The round-tripper is the Cavaliers’ 39th of the season at home, which breaks the team-record for most home runs hit at Disharoon Park in a single season.

“It’s just really a stat,” says Gelof. “We’ve been hitting the ball well all year. I think that’'s what it really shows us.”

The previous mark of 38 home runs at the park was set by the 2017 team over the course of 34 games at home.

This year’s team has broken the record in just 19 games.

O’Connor says, “It’s exciting that we’re at the halfway point right now, and we just broke the home run record here in this ballpark. It’s pretty special. Obviously Jake Gelof has a lot to do with that, with having 14 of them. It’s a long year. We got to keep it up, and hopefully we continue to make some good history.”

It was a record-breaking afternoon at the Dish, as 5,286 fans were in attendance, which is a single-game record at the park.

“A day like today, to have the largest crowd in the history of our stadium is really something pretty special, because obviously, we’ve had some pretty good teams,” says O’Connor. “For the fans to come out, and the people who have worked so hard to build the excitement about coming out to the ballpark, today’s a day that they were rewarded.”

The previous attendance record was 5,074, which was set on April 12, 2012, against North Carolina.

There have been thirteen crowds of more than 5,000 fans in Disharoon Park history, and including Sunday, only two have been in the regular season.

Gelof adds, “The fans are tremendous. We love having them out. We set a record at The Dish. It’s wonderful, keep supporting, we love you guys.”

Virginia will be back at home on Wednesday, as they host Liberty.

First pitch is scheduled for seven o’clock.

