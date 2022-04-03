Firehouse Subs receives Axe Award

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Firehouse Subs received the Axe Award for the Best Mid-Atlantic Franchise of the Year.

The award looks at the store’s commitment to the community and overall performance. In the past eight years, the location has raised more than $100,000 in grants for first responders.

“Typically, we are awarding grants for life saving equipment that would otherwise not be available. There is some sort of budget constraint or that kind of thing. It’s a very satisfying thing to do, to see the whole process and see it come around,” owner and operator, Ed Price said.

Recently, Price secured a $27,000 grant for the Charlottesville Fire Department, allowing them to purchase bunker gear and personal protective equipment.

