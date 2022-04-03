Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Firehouse Subs receives Axe Award

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Firehouse Subs received the Axe Award for the Best Mid-Atlantic Franchise of the Year.

The award looks at the store’s commitment to the community and overall performance. In the past eight years, the location has raised more than $100,000 in grants for first responders.

“Typically, we are awarding grants for life saving equipment that would otherwise not be available. There is some sort of budget constraint or that kind of thing. It’s a very satisfying thing to do, to see the whole process and see it come around,” owner and operator, Ed Price said.

Recently, Price secured a $27,000 grant for the Charlottesville Fire Department, allowing them to purchase bunker gear and personal protective equipment.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

(FILE)
Fluvanna Co. driver hit by a falling tree billed by VDOT
Capt. James T. Bellew
Soldier killed in Georgia helicopter crash from Charlottesville
Outside of the UVA Medical Center (FILE)
UVA Health weighs in on timing for next booster
Anderson Street in Charlottesville
CPD: Man in critical condition after being shot
Statue in Orange County
Protestors gather outside of Orange County Courthouse

Latest News

River View Farm
River View Farm celebrates historic milestone
Catalytic converter at ACPD
Del. Rob Bell and Albemarle County working to stop catalytic converter thefts
Firehouse Subs Axe Award
Firehouse Subs Axe Award
River View Farm
River View Farm