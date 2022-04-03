Brisk Sunday and Unsettled New Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sunshine today with a gusty northwest wind.

Less wind Sunday overnight as temperatures chill.

After a chilly start to Monday, we’ll have a seasonable afternoon as clouds increase ahead of a developing warm front.

Tracking a stronger storm system for later Tuesday, especially Tuesday night from the southwest. This will provide the region a soaking rainfall. Rain exits Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon will be the warmest of the next at least seven days.

Another cold front sweeps east Wednesday night into Thursday morning with a shower and thunder chance. As of now, the overall severe weather risk looks to remain to our south and southeast. It depends on the timing of the cold front. The best gusty thunderstorm risk is for the I-95 corridor Thursday. Keep checking back for updates.

A cooler weather pattern sets in for late week and next weekend. A spotty shower will be around, especially Friday.

Sunday: Sunshine with a brisk northwest wind. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s for central Virginia. 50s for the Shenandoah Valley. Wind guts to 30 mph.

Sunday night: Starry sky. Less wind and chilly. Lows in the 30s. Patchy frost.

Monday: Increasing clouds. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows mid to upper 40s.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. A passing shower chance during the day. Widespread rain arrives later in the day and mainly Tuesday night. Highs lower 70s. Lows mid 50s.

Wednesday: Early rain exits. Drying and clearing during the day. Highs in the 70s. A shower/storm risk Wednesday overnight. Lows in the 50s.

Thursday: Shower/storm chance. Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows 40s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower. Highs mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows near 40 degrees.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a spotty shower. Highs in the 50s.

