April Showers Ahead This Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Colder overnight with lighter wind. Some patchy frost is possible. A milder Monday and middle of the week, with some April showers as well. Sunshine will give way to increasing clouds Monday, milder with highs in the 60s. By Tuesday morning, a few showers will develop, but the best opportunity for widespread rain is expected Tuesday night into very early Wednesday.Some clearing and warmer Wednesday afternoon, the warmest day of the week, with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Another cold front sweeps east Wednesday night into Thursday morning with some showers and possible storms. As of now, the overall severe weather risk looks to remain to our south and southeast. It depends on the timing of the cold front. The best gusty thunderstorm risk is for the I-95 corridor Thursday. Keep checking back for updates.

Cooler temperatures and a few spotty showers still possible Friday. Cool condtions and largely dry for the weekend.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Less wind and cold, patchy frost possible. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Monday: sun to start, then Increasing clouds. Milder. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows mid to upper 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. A passing shower chance during the day. Widespread rain arrives later in the day and mainly Tuesday night. Highs upper 60s to low 70s. Lows mid 50s.

Wednesday: Early rain. Clearing and warmer. Highs in the low to mid 70s. A shower/storm risk Wednesday overnight. Lows in the 50s.

Thursday: Shower/storm chance. Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows 40s.

Friday: Variable clouds, spotty showers possible. Cooler. Highs mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows 30s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, cool. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Lows low to mid 30s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, cool. Highs around 60.

