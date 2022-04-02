UVA hosts first Women in Engineering Symposium

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia’s Engineering School has its first female dean and she’s already inspiring hundreds of students through her new role.

She says engineering is typically thought of as a male dominated field, but she’s trying to change that. To do this, she spearheaded UVA’s first Women in Engineering Symposium Saturday.

“UVA is actually a leader in education of women engineers,” UVA Dean of Engineering and Applied Science, Jennifer West said. “We have close to double the national average for representation of women in engineering in our undergraduate programs.”

Dean West says on her first day of the job, she had multiple students approach her to say how meaningful it is to see a woman in that position. It’s her goal to make an impact on future generations and inspire more women in STEM.

“We have a set of fantastic speakers who are really inspirational alumni who have had tremendous impacts in a wide range of fields,” West said. “We’re also running a number of events, including an imposter syndrome workshop.”

More than 100 students registered, including PhD candidate for mechanical and aerospace engineering, Juliet Simpson.

“I teared up in the first talk today,” Simpson said. “I think coming together with a group like this is really inspiring to help you remember, you can still make change.”

Leaders at UVA like Dean West are helping bring that change.

“Whether that’s been having this kind of event or just kind of throwing some more energy at some diversity events in the last six months, I feel like it hasn’t been that long, but I’ve already started to kind of feel that change,” Simpson said.

Dean West says she hopes students come out of the event feeling inspired and she wants to continue this event in future years.

