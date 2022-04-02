Spiders upset Cavaliers 17-13; No. 2 UVA men’s lax suffers first-ever loss against Richmond

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s lacrosse team lost against a team from the commonwealth for the first time in 45 years, as the second-ranked Cavaliers fell 17-13 on Saturday at Richmond.

The defeat is UVA’s first-ever against the Spiders, and ends a 73-game win streak against in-state opponents.

Virginia’s last loss against a team from the commonwealth came on April 23, 1977, as the Wahoos were defeated 13-10 at Washington & Lee.

Payton Cormier scored a game-high five goals for the ‘Hoos on Saturday, while Connor Shellenberger had one goal and three assists.

UVA jumped out to a 7-3 lead in the 1st quarter, but Richmond answered with a 7-0 run, which extended into the second half.

Petey LaSalla won the first seven faceoff’s of the game for Virginia, and he went 9-for-10 at the faceoff-X before leaving Saturday’s game with an apparent injury, after sustaining a hit that resulted in a UR penalty.

Virginia (7-2, 3-0 ACC) will be back in action at home against 9th ranked North Carolina next Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.