ReadyKids receives $25,000 from UVA School of Law softball tournament

Colleges from all over the country came to Charlottesville to benefit ReadyKids.
By Madison McNamee
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Colleges from all over the country came to Charlottesville to benefit ReadyKids.

The University of Virginia School of Law held its annual softball invitational for the organization. Schools flew to the Commonwealth to help the cause. Together they helped raise $25,000 for child services.

“Having ongoing partnerships like this, commitment from the law school, every year, to raise funds really helps us grow our impact in the community,” ReadyKids Director of Philanthropy, Diana Cole Connolly said.

Cole Connolly says they are grateful for this support from the community and law school, and hope to continue this tradition.

