No. 22 Georgia Tech defeats No. 4 UVA Baseball 6-4 in series opener

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia baseball team dropped the first game of a series for the first time this season, as the 4th ranked Cavaliers fell 6-4 against No. 22 Georgia Tech on Friday at Disharoon Park.

The loss snaps UVA’s school record 19-game winning streak on its home field.

Virginia out-hit Georgia Tech 11-7 in the contest. The last time the ‘Hoos out-hit an opponent and lost was in the College World Series against eventual National Champion Mississippi State last season.

Alex Tappen went 2-for-4 to reach base for the 25th game in a row.

UVA (23-3, 7-3 ACC) and Georgia Tech are scheduled to play Game Two on Saturday at 4pm at Disharoon Park.

