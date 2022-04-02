Advertise With Us
No. 2 Florida State softball shuts out Virginia 9-0

Gabby Baylog went 2-for-2 against the Seminoles(wvir)
By Mike Shiers
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 11:46 PM EDT
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia softball team lost a conference game for just the second time this season, as the Cavaliers fell 9-0 in six innings against No. 2 Florida State on Friday night at Palmer Park.

UVA was held to just four hits in the game, including a 2-for-2 performance from Gabby Baylog.

Michaela Edenfield hit two home runs for the Seminoles.

Virginia (21-14, 8-2 ACC) and FSU are scheduled to play Game Two on Saturday at 1pm.

