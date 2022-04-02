No. 2 Florida State shuts out UVA softball 9-0 to win series

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia softball team was shutout for the second game in a row, as the Cavaliers fell 9-0 against No. 2 Florida State on Saturday at Palmer Park.

A record crowd 0f 1,437 was in attendance for Game Two of the series.

The Seminoles took the early lead with three runs in the top of the 1st inning, and they blew the game open with home runs in the 6th and 7th.

UVA batters were held to just three hits, and they were shutout for just the fifth time this season, after falling by the same score in Game One against FSU.

Virginia (21-15, 8-3 ACC) will try to avoid the sweep in the series finale on Sunday at noon at Palmer Park.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.