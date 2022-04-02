No. 16 Virginia women’s lax falls 13-8 at No. 7 Duke

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The 16th ranked Virginia women’s lacrosse team lost 13-8 on Saturday at 7th ranked Duke.

The Blue Devils took control of the game with a 7-0 run, which spanned halftime, and the Cavaliers were unable to recover.

Duke is the eight ranked-opponent Virginia has faced this season.

Kiki Shaw led the ‘Hoos with three goals, while Morgan Schwab had two goals and an assist.

UVA (6-7, 2-4 ACC) will be back in action at home against VCU on Wednesday.

