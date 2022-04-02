Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Missing Louisiana woman’s vehicle found in Missouri

Ella Goodie, 32, was last seen March 9, according to Chief Chad Leger. She drove her 2021 Audi...
Ella Goodie, 32, was last seen March 9, according to Chief Chad Leger. She drove her 2021 Audi with Texas Plate NRN6551 to Texas on Interstate 10. Police say later that day, she was seen in the vehicle coming back into Louisiana. On Thursday, March 10, the vehicle was spotted north of Dallas, according to Leger.(Scott Police Department)
By Johnathan Manning and KPLC Digital Team
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 12:25 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC/Gray News) - Ella Quiana Goodie’s vehicle has been found in Missouri, according to Louisiana State Police.

The search continues for Goodie though, State Trooper Derek Senegal said.

Goodie’s 2012 Audi Q5 was found in St. Joseph, Missouri, Senegal said.

Goodie, 32, a Lyft driver from Scott, has been missing since March 9.

Goodie was seen driving to Texas and back on Interstate 10, Scott Police Chief Chad Leger said. On Thursday, March 10, the vehicle was spotted north of Dallas, according to Leger.

Brandon Jermaine Francisco is believed to be the last person in contact with Goodie, Leger said. Francisco was picked up in Missouri on an active warrant out of Rapides Parish for failure to appear in court the same day Goodie was last seen.

Brandon Jermaine Francisco is believed to be the last person in contact with missing woman Ella...
Brandon Jermaine Francisco is believed to be the last person in contact with missing woman Ella Goodie, Scott Police Chief Chad Leger said. Francisco was picked up in Missouri on an active warrant out of Rapides Parish for failure to appear in court the same day Goodie was last seen.(Scott Police Department)

Senegal asked anyone with information about Goodie’s whereabouts to contact the Louisiana State Police at 318-484-2194 or Scott Police Department at 337-233-3715.

Copyright 2022 KPLC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Fluvanna Co. driver hit by a falling tree billed by VDOT
Capt. James T. Bellew
Soldier killed in Georgia helicopter crash from Charlottesville
Outside of the UVA Medical Center (FILE)
UVA Health weighs in on timing for next booster
Anderson Street in Charlottesville
CPD: Man in critical condition after being shot
Statue in Orange County
Protestors gather outside of Orange County Courthouse

Latest News

Estelle Harris, at right, and Don Rickles arrive at the world premiere of "Toy Story 3,"...
Estelle Harris, ‘Seinfeld’ and ‘Toy Story’ actor, dies at 93
Kansas guard Remy Martin celebrates after scoring against Villanova during the first half of a...
Kansas cruises to 81-65 win over Villanova in Final Four
Marcus Spanevelo has been arrested by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations and the Tennessee...
Ex-boyfriend of Cassie Carli, missing Florida mom, arrested in Tennessee
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a warning of mines being left behind early...
Ukrainian forces retake areas near Kyiv amid fear of traps
ReadyKids receives $25,000 from UVA School of Law softball tournament
ReadyKids receives $25,000 from UVA School of Law softball tournament