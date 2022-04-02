Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Mainly Dry Weekend, Unsettled Next Week

Weak Weather System Saturday Night
Tracking Weak Weather System
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 5:20 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A more seasonable first weekend of April. Less wind today. Watching a weakening weather system over the Mississippi Valley. It will spread some clouds our way later this afternoon and evening. Only a sprinkle or brief light passing shower possible. Most, if not all areas remain dry overnight.

Northwest gusty winds return on Sunday. Along with sunshine.

After a chilly start to Monday, we’ll have a milder afternoon.

Tracking the progress of a couple of weather systems ahead for next week. The first one arrives later Tuesday, mainly Tuesday night into early Wednesday with a soaking rainfall. The next cold front sweeps across the region Wednesday night into Thursday morning with a shower and possibly a thunderstorm. A half inch to inch and a half of rain is projected.

The overall severe weather risk looks to stay to our south and south east next week. Keep checking back for updates.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Light southwest wind. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy. Spotty sprinkle chance. Mainly dry overnight. Lows in the 40s.

Sunday: Sunshiny with a blustery northwest wind. Highs in the lower 60s for central Virginia. Mid 50s for the Shenandoah Valley.

Sunday night: Less wind, clear and colder. Lows in the 30s. Areas of frost.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs mid 60s. Lows upper 40s.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds. Showers possible later in the day. Rain likely Tuesday night. Highs lower 70s. Lows mid 50s.

Wednesday: Drying during the day. Partly sunny. Highs lower 70s. Lows mid 50s.

Thursday: Mainly morning shower chance at this time. Showers and storm risk mainly south and east in the afternoon. Highs mid 60s. Lows 45 to 50 degrees.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 60s.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

(FILE)
Fluvanna Co. driver hit by a falling tree billed by VDOT
Capt. James T. Bellew
Soldier killed in Georgia helicopter crash from Charlottesville
Outside of the UVA Medical Center (FILE)
UVA Health weighs in on timing for next booster
Anderson Street in Charlottesville
CPD: Man in critical condition after being shot
Statue in Orange County
Protestors gather outside of Orange County Courthouse

Latest News

Gusty Winds Return Sunday
Gusty Winds Sunday
Brisk Breeze Sunday
Mainly Dry Weekend
Josh Fitzpatrick's Weekend Weather Update
Gusty Winds Sunday
Gusty Winds Return Sunday