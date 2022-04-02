Mainly Dry Weekend, Unsettled Next Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A more seasonable first weekend of April. Less wind today. Watching a weakening weather system over the Mississippi Valley. It will spread some clouds our way later this afternoon and evening. Only a sprinkle or brief light passing shower possible. Most, if not all areas remain dry overnight.

Northwest gusty winds return on Sunday. Along with sunshine.

After a chilly start to Monday, we’ll have a milder afternoon.

Tracking the progress of a couple of weather systems ahead for next week. The first one arrives later Tuesday, mainly Tuesday night into early Wednesday with a soaking rainfall. The next cold front sweeps across the region Wednesday night into Thursday morning with a shower and possibly a thunderstorm. A half inch to inch and a half of rain is projected.

The overall severe weather risk looks to stay to our south and south east next week. Keep checking back for updates.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Light southwest wind. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy. Spotty sprinkle chance. Mainly dry overnight. Lows in the 40s.

Sunday: Sunshiny with a blustery northwest wind. Highs in the lower 60s for central Virginia. Mid 50s for the Shenandoah Valley.

Sunday night: Less wind, clear and colder. Lows in the 30s. Areas of frost.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs mid 60s. Lows upper 40s.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds. Showers possible later in the day. Rain likely Tuesday night. Highs lower 70s. Lows mid 50s.

Wednesday: Drying during the day. Partly sunny. Highs lower 70s. Lows mid 50s.

Thursday: Mainly morning shower chance at this time. Showers and storm risk mainly south and east in the afternoon. Highs mid 60s. Lows 45 to 50 degrees.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 60s.

