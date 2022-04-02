Igor Miličić Jr. enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 11:21 PM EDT
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia freshman forward Igor Miličić Jr. has entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal.
The 6-foot-10 native of Croatia joins sophomore Carson McCorkle, who entered the Portal earlier this week.
Miličić Jr. played in sixteen of UVA’s thirty-five games this season.
He scored a career-high 11-points against Coppin State back in November.
