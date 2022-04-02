Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Igor Miličić Jr. enters NCAA Transfer Portal

UVA freshman Igor Milicic Jr. has entered his named into the NCAA Transfer Portal
UVA freshman Igor Milicic Jr. has entered his named into the NCAA Transfer Portal(wvir)
By Mike Shiers
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 11:21 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia freshman forward Igor Miličić Jr. has entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal.

The 6-foot-10 native of Croatia joins sophomore Carson McCorkle, who entered the Portal earlier this week.

Miličić Jr. played in sixteen of UVA’s thirty-five games this season.

He scored a career-high 11-points against Coppin State back in November.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

(FILE)
Fluvanna Co. driver hit by a falling tree billed by VDOT
Capt. James T. Bellew
Soldier killed in Georgia helicopter crash from Charlottesville
Outside of the UVA Medical Center (FILE)
UVA Health weighs in on timing for next booster
Anderson Street in Charlottesville
CPD: Man in critical condition after being shot
Statue in Orange County
Protestors gather outside of Orange County Courthouse

Latest News

UVA head coach Tony Elliott
UVA football practices on ‘sacred ground’ at Scott Stadium
UVA football practices on 'sacred ground' at Scott Stadium
UVA senior Alex Tappen
No. 4 Virginia baseball beats No. 22 Georgia Tech 13-9 to even series
UVA lacrosse coach Lars Tiffany
Spiders upset Cavaliers 17-13; No. 2 UVA men’s lax suffers first-ever loss against Richmond
FSU's Michaela Edenfield celebrates her home run in Game Two against UVA
No. 2 Florida State shuts out UVA softball 9-0 to win series