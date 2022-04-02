Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Gusty Winds Return Sunday

Unsettled Next Week
Chilly Start Monday
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Not as chilly overnight as clouds increase. A weak weather system and cold front arrive with mainly clouds and little to no rain.

Sunshine Sunday with a gusty northwest wind.

Less wind Sunday overnight as temperatures chill.

After a chilly start to Monday, we’ll have a seasonable afternoon.

Tracking a stronger storm system for later Tuesday, especially for Tuesday night from the southwest. This will provide the region a soaking rainfall. Rain exits Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon will be the warmest of the next ten days.

Another cold front sweeps east Wednesday night into Thursday morning with a shower and thunder chance. As of now, the overall severe weather risk looks to remain to our south and southeast next week. Keep checking back for updates.

A cooler weather pattern sets in for late next week and weekend. A spotty shower will be around.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy. Mainly dry. Not as cold. Lows in the 40s for most communities.

Sunday: Sunshine with a brisk northwest wind. Highs in the lower 60s for central Virginia. 50s for the Shenandoah Valley. Wind guts to 30 mph.

Sunday night: Less wind and chilly. Lows in the 30s. Patchy frost.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Highs mid 60s. Lows mid 40s.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds. Rain arrives later in the day and mainly Tuesday night. Highs lower 70s. Lows mid 50s.

Wednesday: Early rain exits. Drying and clearing during the day. Highs in the 70s. A shower/storm risk Wednesday night. Lows in the 50s.

Thursday: A mainly morning shower and storm chance at this time. Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower. Highs 55 to 60. Lows near 40 degrees.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a spotty shower. Highs in the 50s.

